Man (54) dead after fatal stabbing in Antwerp tailors shop

The fatal stabbing took place on Wednesday morning on Brederodestraat in Antwerp. Credit: Needpix.

A 54-year-old man died on Wednesday morning after being stabbed multiple times by another man in a tailors shop on Brederodestraat in Antwerp.

After the incident, the perpetrator reportedly walked into café on the corner of Brederodestraat and Broederminstraat holding a knife covered in blood in one hand.

“I have finished, call the police,” said the perpetrator, according to a witness.

In critical condition, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The perpetrator, also injured, was brought to the hospital under police supervision.

An investigation into the specific circumstances of the incident is underway.

Following the incident, Brederodestraat is closed to traffic.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times