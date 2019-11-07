 
Flemish man added to most wanted list after friend’s corpse found inside van
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
Latest News:
Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new...
Flemish government staff told to pay extra for...
Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed...
Flemish man added to most wanted list after...
Student testifies after sexual assault in Parc du...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new savings plan
    Flemish government staff told to pay extra for disposable packaging in cafe
    Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed limit
    Flemish man added to most wanted list after friend’s corpse found inside van
    Student testifies after sexual assault in Parc du Cinquantenaire
    Very warm weather during pregnancy can ‘age’ babies’ genes
    Farmers worry over price wars as Jumbo supermarkets open in Belgium
    About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium
    Body of woman found in Namur pond is confirmed to be mother of the saved children
    ‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of minor and string of violent crimes
    Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels
    Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province
    Gender pay gap in Belgium decreases by €3
    Brazilian indigenous leaders ask Belgium to stop ‘blood-soaked’ Amazonian imports
    Ryanair denies claims structural cracking grounded three planes
    The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue algae in Brussels water bodies
    Belgian Botanic Garden faces criticism over deer culling
    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
    New world anti-doping code adopted
    Two Belgian cities in top ten best cities to live for LGBTQ acceptance around the world
    View more

    Flemish man added to most wanted list after friend’s corpse found inside van

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    The man, who hid his friend's body in his van after shooting him dead, disappeared without a trace after being sentenced to 15 years in prison. Credit: Belga

    A Flemish man has been added to the most wanted fugitives list after he disappeared without a trace following his conviction for the murder of his friend, whose body was found inside his parked vehicle.

    The fugitive, identified as Kevin De Cooman, was convicted by a Brussels court in June for the murder of his friend Frederik Heyvaert, whom he shot dead in March 2015, according to police.

    De Cooman reportedly shot his victim in the back of the head and hid his corpse in the back of his van, who police discovered only several months after the facts.

    Upon his arrest following the discovery of the body in August, De Cooman’s statements to police were inconsistent, according to HLN. The man reportedly said that his victim committed suicide, but later said he had shot him accidentally while showing him his firearm.

    He was found guilty by prosecutors and sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter after he appealed an original sentence, the outlet reports.

    De Cooman was not placed in detention during his trial because he was not deemed a flight risk. The convicted fugitive attended his hearings up to the date of his sentence, after which he was freed pending his summons to prison.

    But authorities said De Cooman never showed up to the prison, with reports by the outlet saying he no longer has a fixed address either.

    Following his disappearance, his lawyer told the outlet that the man’s family was worried and that he could not have gone far because he was not a professional criminal.

    His recent addition to the federal police’s Fugitive Active Search Team’s (FAST) most wanted list brings the number of most wanted fugitives in Belgium to twenty.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job