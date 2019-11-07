Child Focus searching for girl (12) who disappeared in Antwerp on Wednesday

Child Focus is looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday in Deurne, close to Antwerp.

Safaa Abdullah (12) disappeared from Deurne on Wednesday 6 November. She is 1.50m tall and has a normal build. She has brown eyes and long dark hair to her elbows.

At the moment of her disappearance, she was wearing a white sweater with a hood and grey jeans. She was travelling by bike and may be wearing a headscarf.

Anyone with additional information about this disappearance is asked to call Child Focus’ free emergency number 116 000, or the police on 0800 30 300.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times