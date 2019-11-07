 
Child Focus searching for girl (12) who disappeared in Antwerp on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
Latest News:
Child Focus searching for girl (12) who disappeared...
Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new...
Flemish government staff told to pay extra for...
Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed...
Flemish man added to most wanted list after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Child Focus searching for girl (12) who disappeared in Antwerp on Wednesday
    Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new savings plan
    Flemish government staff told to pay extra for disposable packaging in cafe
    Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed limit
    Flemish man added to most wanted list after friend’s corpse found inside van
    Student testifies after sexual assault in Parc du Cinquantenaire
    Very warm weather during pregnancy can ‘age’ babies’ genes
    Farmers worry over price wars as Jumbo supermarkets open in Belgium
    About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium
    Body of woman found in Namur pond is confirmed to be mother of the saved children
    ‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of minor and string of violent crimes
    Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels
    Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province
    Gender pay gap in Belgium decreases by €3
    Brazilian indigenous leaders ask Belgium to stop ‘blood-soaked’ Amazonian imports
    Ryanair denies claims structural cracking grounded three planes
    The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue algae in Brussels water bodies
    Belgian Botanic Garden faces criticism over deer culling
    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
    New world anti-doping code adopted
    View more

    Child Focus searching for girl (12) who disappeared in Antwerp on Wednesday

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Safaa disappeared on Wednesday in Antwerp. Credit: Child Focus

    Child Focus is looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday in Deurne, close to Antwerp.

    Safaa Abdullah (12) disappeared from Deurne on Wednesday 6 November. She is 1.50m tall and has a normal build. She has brown eyes and long dark hair to her elbows.

    At the moment of her disappearance, she was wearing a white sweater with a hood and grey jeans. She was travelling by bike and may be wearing a headscarf.

    Anyone with additional information about this disappearance is asked to call Child Focus’ free emergency number 116 000, or the police on 0800 30 300.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job