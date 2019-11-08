Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike

Brussels Airport cancelled 11 of Lufthansa’s 26 flights on the second day of the German airline’s cabin crew strike.

On Thursday, it was announced that 1,300 flights would be cancelled due to the strike. Six departures and five arrivals at Brussels Airport were cancelled on Friday.

Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, decided to organise two additional roundtrip flights to and from Frankfurt, both on Thursday and Friday.

During the two-day strike, led by the Ufo union, Lufthansa cancelled a total of 1,300 out of the 6,000 planned flights, affecting about 180,000 passengers. The strike is scheduled to end on Friday, but further disruptions on Saturday cannot be ruled out.

No further strikes are planned at this time, and the management and the union will negotiate over the weekend.

The disruptions only concern Lufthansa flights. The other companies in the same group, such as Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines, are not affected.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times