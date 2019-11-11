 
Arson ‘probable’ cause of fire in future housing centre for asylum seekers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 November, 2019
Latest News:
Arson ‘probable’ cause of fire in future housing...
One worker in five at risk of burn-out...
Man calls police to confess murder of own...
Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European...
Angèle named Best Female French-language artist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Arson ‘probable’ cause of fire in future housing centre for asylum seekers
    One worker in five at risk of burn-out in Belgium
    Man calls police to confess murder of own father
    Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European Green party
    Angèle named Best Female French-language artist
    Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30 million euros
    N-VA does not believe in coalition with the PS
    Belgium’s banks join forces against money launderers
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    View more

    Arson ‘probable’ cause of fire in future housing centre for asylum seekers

    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Firefighters are fighting to contain a blaze ravaging a building set to house asylum seekers in Limburg. (Illustration picture) Credit: The Brussels Times

    A fire that was “probably” intentionally ignited is raging through a building in the town of Bilzen on Monday, which is destined to be transformed into a housing centre for asylum seekers.

    The fire broke out in the roof of the building during the night of Sunday to Monday, with firefighters still fighting to contain the flames on Monday at around 8:30 A.M., according to RTBF.

    Officials in Bilzen, located in the province of Limburg near the border with the Netherlands, said there was evidence of burglary inside the building, which served as a retirement home but is currently unoccupied.

    The cause of the fire have not yet been determined, with Mayor Johan Sauwens saying that, with the evidence of a break-in, there was “great probability” that fire was lit on purpose, according to De Standaard.

    Plans were announced this year to transform the building, located in the Grote-Spouwen district of the town, into a temporary housing centre for asylum seekers which was slated to open by mid-December.

    News of the arrival of the centre sparked unrest in town, with just under a hundred demonstrators gathering in front of the building in October to protest the upcoming arrival of the asylum housing scheme.

    Responding to the fire, Red Cross Flanders said that, with the extent of the damage to the property still to be determined, it was unclear whether the centre would open on schedule, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job