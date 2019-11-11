 
Homeless woman who stabbed partner charged with attempted homicide
Monday, 11 November, 2019
    Homeless woman who stabbed partner charged with attempted homicide

    Monday, 11 November 2019
    © Belga
    The incident occurred on Saturday around 5:45 (illustration picture). Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    A woman who stabbed her husband on Saturday at the Namur station was placed in custody for attempted homicide, Namur prosecutor announced on Sunday evening.

    The victim – who is in his thirties – is in a stable condition. He was initially described as being in a “potentially life-threatening” condition.

    The incident occurred on Saturday around 5:45 AM. For an unknown reason, the accused stabbed her husband several times in the abdomen. 

    The couple is homeless. No other details have been provided by the prosecution.

    The Brussels Times

