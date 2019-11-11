Homeless woman who stabbed partner charged with attempted homicide

A woman who stabbed her husband on Saturday at the Namur station was placed in custody for attempted homicide, Namur prosecutor announced on Sunday evening.

The victim – who is in his thirties – is in a stable condition. He was initially described as being in a “potentially life-threatening” condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 5:45 AM. For an unknown reason, the accused stabbed her husband several times in the abdomen.

The couple is homeless. No other details have been provided by the prosecution.

The Brussels Times