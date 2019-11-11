Armistice Day faces the rain in Belgium

During the remainder of the week, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) predicts highly variable weather with some showers, quite cold temperatures and chances of snow in the Ardennes. . Credit: © Belga

Rain from the coast will cross the country to the Ardennes by the afternoon on this Armistice Monday. Maximum temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees with strong winds. On Tuesday, the weather will be unstable and very cool with showers.

During the remainder of the week, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) predicts highly variable weather with some showers, quite cold temperatures and chances of snow in the Ardennes.

On Monday morning, there were some low clouds and fog in the south. The IRM had issued a yellow fog alert until 8 am in the Luxembourg Province.

Views from the office. Today many countries including Belgium celebrate the signing between the Allies and Germany on 11November 1918. With a sour feeling from the election outcome in Spain, I just want to wish a happy Armistice day. #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/MvDWQIHgXz — Isabel Fernandez Sarabia (@IsabelFSarabia) November 11, 2019

Afternoon skies will be more variable with some showers over the western and central regions, maximum of 3 degrees in the eastern highlands to 8 degrees in Flanders. There will be a moderate to strong southern wind, veering to the southwest after crossing the rainy front. Along the coast, there will be moderate to strong west to southwest winds, gusts reaching 70 km/h.

The rainy front will leave the country by the east in the evening. Some clouds will cover the night skies, accompanied by rain showers. Thunder is not excluded in the coastal region and some snow or slush could appear on the Ardennes plateaus. The minimum will be 0 degrees in the Ardennes to 5 degrees by the sea. Moderate southwest winds, stronger west to the southwest along the coast, with gusts close to 60 km / h.

Related News

Tuesday cloudiness will bring variable to fairly abundant showers. These could be locally accompanied by thunder. In Upper Belgium, precipitation will sometimes be of a wintery nature. The maximums will be close to 2 degrees in Hautes Fagnes and 8 degrees in the west.

The Brussels Times