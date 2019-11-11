 
Armistice Day faces the rain in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 November, 2019
Latest News:
Red Devils’ new jersey unveiled...
Former Proximus boss lands job with U.S. consultancy...
Expect cold weather, showers this week, IRM says...
Over a dozen arrests as animal rights activists...
UK averts looming recession with 0.3% GDP growth...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Red Devils’ new jersey unveiled
    Former Proximus boss lands job with U.S. consultancy
    Expect cold weather, showers this week, IRM says
    Over a dozen arrests as animal rights activists take anti-foie gras protest to supermarket
    UK averts looming recession with 0.3% GDP growth
    Brussels falls short of top spots in best cities for entrepreneurs ranking
    King Philip joins Armistice day commemoration in Brussels
    De Lijn bus services disruptions continue, new routes hit
    Homeless woman who stabbed partner charged with attempted homicide
    Extinction Rebellion stage anti-disinformation protest in Antwerp
    Armistice Day faces the rain in Belgium
    Bruxelles Mobilité offers breakfast on Tuesday to promote safe cycling in the city
    Record-breaking $67 Billion worth of deals announced at Africa investment forum
    Two Belgian female jihadists escape from Syrian camp
    Belize removed from tax havens blacklist
    What is Armistice Day and how is it commemorated in Belgium?
    Man (50) killed in shooting in Wallonia, suspect on the run
    Police officers compensated over anti police repression art show in Brussels
    Anti flying sentiment unlikely to take in Belgium, says Charleroi Airport CEO
    What is open on Armistice Day in Belgium?
    View more

    Armistice Day faces the rain in Belgium

    Monday, 11 November 2019
    During the remainder of the week, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) predicts highly variable weather with some showers, quite cold temperatures and chances of snow in the Ardennes. . Credit: © Belga

    Rain from the coast will cross the country to the Ardennes by the afternoon on this Armistice Monday. Maximum temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees with strong winds. On Tuesday, the weather will be unstable and very cool with showers.

    During the remainder of the week, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) predicts highly variable weather with some showers, quite cold temperatures and chances of snow in the Ardennes. 

    On Monday morning, there were some low clouds and fog in the south. The IRM had issued a yellow fog alert until 8 am in the Luxembourg Province. 

    Afternoon skies will be more variable with some showers over the western and central regions, maximum of 3 degrees in the eastern highlands to 8 degrees in Flanders. There will be a moderate to strong southern wind, veering to the southwest after crossing the rainy front. Along the coast, there will be moderate to strong west to southwest winds, gusts reaching 70 km/h. 

    The rainy front will leave the country by the east in the evening. Some clouds will cover the night skies, accompanied by rain showers. Thunder is not excluded in the coastal region and some snow or slush could appear on the Ardennes plateaus. The minimum will be 0 degrees in the Ardennes to 5 degrees by the sea. Moderate southwest winds, stronger west to the southwest along the coast, with gusts close to 60 km / h. 

    Related News

    Tuesday cloudiness will bring variable to fairly abundant showers. These could be locally accompanied by thunder. In Upper Belgium, precipitation will sometimes be of a wintery nature. The maximums will be close to 2 degrees in Hautes Fagnes and 8 degrees in the west.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job