After a rocky move, ex-Proximus boss lands job with US consultancy

Former Proximus CEO Dominique Leroy has landed a job with the U.S. consultancy Bain & Company, which has an office in Brussels.

She is now an external adviser, she notes on her LinkedIn profile, as L’Echo newspaper reported.

In early September, Leroy had announced that she was leaving Proximus to join the Dutch telecoms group KPN from 1 December. However, on 30 September, KPN opted not to take on the former Proximus head due to investigations into the sale of part of her Proximus shares in early August and the uncertainty they created regarding when she would be available to take up her post. She was then temporarily replaced at the head of the Belgian concern by financial director Sandrine Dufour.

This month she became Senior Advisor at Bain & Company and now works in the Brussels office of the U.S. consultancy as an external advisor on strategy, transformation, leadership, and new ways of working, as she explained on her LinkedIn profile, L’Echo reported.

In her profile, she also lists her experience in telecoms, ICT, consumer goods and retailing, adding that she is still on the lookout for a new CEO post in Europe or the United States.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times