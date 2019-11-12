 
Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after over 180 ducks died following their break-in
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 November, 2019
Latest News:
Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips...
Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after...
What’s needed to cycle after dark in Belgium?...
EURO 2020: Red Devils warm up on Wednesday...
British Labour hit by a cyber-attack as elections...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips
    Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after over 180 ducks died following their break-in
    What’s needed to cycle after dark in Belgium?
    EURO 2020: Red Devils warm up on Wednesday for last two qualifying matches
    British Labour hit by a cyber-attack as elections approach
    Traffic police threaten strike after officer reprimanded for warning shot
    Special police forces raided as part of investigation into organised crime
    Over 180 ducks die following animal activist break in
    Racist and homophobic fans to be banned from Belgian football matches
    Several banks announce price hikes from next year
    Ghent University plagued by mysterious smell, classes moved
    Two Belgian suspects arrested in international investigation into financing of terrorism
    Flanders seeks to speed-up expropriations for cycle paths, public works
    Autonomous trains to be tested on Belgian rail
    Red Devils unveil new football jersey
    After a rocky move, ex-Proximus boss lands job with US consultancy
    Over a dozen arrests as animal rights activists take anti-foie gras protest to supermarket
    UK averts looming recession with 0.3% GDP growth
    Brussels falls short of top spots in best cities for entrepreneurs ranking
    King Philip joins Armistice day commemoration in Brussels
    View more

    Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after over 180 ducks died following their break-in

    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    Animal Resistance is asking for assessments by an independent veterinarian. Credit: Wikipedia

    The animal rights group Animal Resistance asked for an assessment by an independent veterinarian after saying the mortality rate of these animals is “high anyway”, following their break-in into foie gras producer Callemeyn in Bekegem (Western Flanders) caused 183 ducks to die, according to Callemeyn.

    On Saturday, forty or so protestors broke into Filip Callemeyn’s firm in order to protest about the living conditions of ducks destined for foie gras production.

    “After the Animal Resistance action, 183 ducks died from stress and heart problems,” the foie gras producer said, adding that he is filing a complaint with the police, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “Ducks are very sensitive to stress. The activists’ noisy arrival with their cell phones was shocking. It was a threatening situation for the ducks that lasted a long time as well. 180 of them have since died,” Callemeyn, according to whom Animal Resistance’s action was primarily taken to guarantee publicity for the organisation, stated.

    “We are not surprised by his statements. It is a tactic often used to place the responsibility on others. Let them come with evidence first. That’s why we ask that an independent veterinarian be appointed to make observations in the company. In the pictures we have seen so far, there are only about twenty dead ducks, which is not abnormal. Mortality is very high in this sector,” said activist Glen Lemmens, reports De Standaard.

    According to Animal Resistance, the animals are sick, as their liver no longer breaks down fat, and they have respiratory problems. “Some animals also have ugly wounds. We have seen a duck with a hole in its mouth, through which its tongue came out. Terrible to look at,” Lemmens said. “So once again, they come up with evidence that the high mortality is a result of our action. We say it’s not. Those animals are sick because they get fat too quickly,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job