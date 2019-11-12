Belgian boy (9) youngest person ever to receive an undergraduate degree

Laurent Simons, at nine-years-old, has completed his undergraduate degree. Credit: Pixabay.

Laurent Simons, a nine-year-old boy originally from Oostende in Belgium, has broken the record for the youngest person ever to receive an undergraduate degree.

Simons started his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering in March 2019 at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands.

After studying for only a matter of months, Simons finished his final project and has completed the degree, according to RTL.

“He is, of course, the youngest [student at the University],” Professor Peter Baltus (59) of Eindhoven University told HLN.

“But he is also three times smarter than the best student I’ve met,” Baltus added.

Simons is set to earn a place in the Guinness World Book of Records for his achievement.

At six-years-old Laurent was attending secondary school, which he reportedly completed in two years. At seven-years-old, the boy took part in a research project at the Academic Medical Centre of Amsterdam. During his summer holidays, Simons has spent time participating in summer courses for gifted children at Standford and Fairfield University.

Simons has not yet decided what his next moves are after finishing his undergraduate degree.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times