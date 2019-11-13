De Lijn employee strike continues into Thursday, disruptions continue

De Lijn will strike across the country on Thursday. Credit: Wikicommons

After a failed attempt to come to an arrangement at De Lijn in the Flemish Brabant province, the socialist trade union has announced a strike across the country on Thursday.

The bus service, not only in Flemish Brabant, but in all of Flanders will be disrupted on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the strike will continue for the tenth consecutive day in the province, reports De Morgen.

The negotiations between the direction and the trade unions of De Lijn in Flemish Brabant on Wednesday did not yield any results, several unions confirmed to VTM Nieuws.

A new meeting between the two parties is planned on Thursday at 10:30 AM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times