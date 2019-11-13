 
Belgian teen climate activists will ‘most likely’ miss the COP25 in Madrid
Wednesday, 13 November, 2019
    Belgian teen climate activists will 'most likely' miss the COP25 in Madrid

    Wednesday, 13 November 2019

    The two Belgian Youth for Climate activists Anuna De Wever and Adélaïde Charlier, who were on their way to the cancelled Climate Summit in Chile by boat, will “most likely” not make it to the COP25 in Madrid.

    While Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has received a lift from the USA on the boat of an Australian couple, no solution has yet been found for the Belgian activists.

    “We will not be able to go to the COP25 without flying, which is why we are setting up a Youth for Climate Belgian delegation to be present in Madrid. We are still not 100% sure that we will not be there ourselves, but most likely not,” said Anuna De Wever.

    Thirty young Europeans had set sail to Chile where the COP25 was originally to be held on 3 October, but the Chilean President recently cancelled the Summit in his country due to social unrest. It was later relocated to Spain’s capital city, Madrid.

    “We will come back to Europe by sea. The plane is not an option,” De Wever added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

