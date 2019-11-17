 
De Block says future asylum centre in Bilzen will still open after fire
Sunday, 17 November, 2019
    De Block says future asylum centre in Bilzen will still open after fire

    Sunday, 17 November 2019

    The centre for asylum seekers in Bilzen will still open, Asylum and Immigration minister Maggie De Block promised on Sunday.  

    “We would be giving in if we made concessions,” she declared when appearing on television program “De Zevende Dag” (VRT) on Sunday. 

    The building was deliberately set on fire. It is supposed to house 130 asylum seekers but another solution will be found while extensive repairs are carried out.  

    Although the government is still determined to open the centre, they will now have to wait a while. 

    “It would be unrealistic to think it will still open this year,” De Block (Open Vld) admitted. 

    In the meantime, the debate over Belgium’s immigration policy is still raging within the Chamber. The minister expressed her party’s support for a law proposed by N-VA, which would make it harder for family members to join those who have already immigrated to Belgium. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

