Monday, 18 November, 2019
    Woman under arrest for murdering a man in Schaerbeek

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    The woman repeatedly stabbed and murdered the man on Friday night. Credit: Belga.

    A woman who repeatedly stabbed and murdered a man in Schaerbeek on Friday was issued with an arrest warrant by an examining magistrate during a hearing that took place on Sunday.

    The murder took place on Friday night in an apartment on Rue Adolphe Marbotin.

    “The prosecution and the investigating judge went to the scene, a suspect was arrested [and] charged with murder by the investigating judge,” spokesperson of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, Denis Goeman, told RTL.

    According to the Brussels public prosecutor, the woman was a friend of the victim. However, the prosecutor added that this information still needs to be verified.

    The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

