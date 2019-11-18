 
Kim Kardashian speaks out about Dutch and Belgian ‘Zwarte Piet’ tradition
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 November, 2019
Latest News:
Raising minimum speed on motorways by 10 km/hour...
Trial of separatist Catalan President Quim Torra begins...
Rape of 8-year old girl reenacted for Child...
25% of young Belgian drivers received traffic fines...
Belgium named one of the smartest countries in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Raising minimum speed on motorways by 10 km/hour would have little effect, Vias says
    Trial of separatist Catalan President Quim Torra begins
    Rape of 8-year old girl reenacted for Child Focus ‘porn movie’ campaign 
    25% of young Belgian drivers received traffic fines in the past year
    Belgium named one of the smartest countries in the world
    Belgians increasingly self-medicate due to financial concerns
    Moped driver in a critical condition after a collision with a cow in Wallonia
    Five Belgian new-borns have died in camps since the fall of ISIS
    Kim Kardashian speaks out about Dutch and Belgian ‘Zwarte Piet’ tradition
    It’s official: all the children have been good this year, says Sinterklaas
    Belgian climate leaders Anuna De Wever and Adélaïde Charlier will not make it to Madrid
    Couple found dead after CO leak in house in East Flanders
    Belgian motorway users will have to drive 10km/hour faster if draft law passes
    Woman under arrest for murdering a man in Schaerbeek
    Police practice for terror attack at Brussels synagogue
    Asylum centre in Bilzen will still open, despite deliberate fire
    First snowfall: 1722 number activated for firefighter assistance
    First Snowfall expected in parts of Belgium on Sunday evening
    45% of hospitals in Brussels and Wallonia are in the red
    Statute of limitation for serious sex crimes reduced to 10 years
    View more

    Kim Kardashian speaks out about Dutch and Belgian ‘Zwarte Piet’ tradition

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Kardashian has spoken out about the Dutch and Belgian tradition of 'Black Pete'. Credit: Wikipedia/Pixabay

    The American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the Dutch and Belgian tradition of ‘Zwarte Piet’, or ‘Black Pete’ in a Tweet.

    Kardashian shared a story by Al Jazeera following the arrival of Sinterklaas and his helpers, who many see as a racist stereotype, commenting that she found the “tradition” disturbing.

    Sinterklaas, a legendary figure based on the patron saint of children Saint Nicholas, arrives in Belgium and The Netherlands by boat from Spain every year in late-November. He is portrayed as an elderly white man, who rides a white horse through parades across the countries and gives presents and candy to children who have been good in the past year.

    Sinterklaas is accompanied by many helpers called Zwarte Piet in Dutch, in English often translated as ‘Black Pete’. Hundreds of adults and children dress up as him, wearing blackface and black curly wigs, painting large red lips, usually also wearing large golden earrings.

    The story goes that the Black Petes would carry around Sinterklaas’ sacks of presents for the good children, and when the sacks were empty, fill them back up with children who had been naughty over the year and return with them to Spain.

    The exact origins of the tradition are vague, but most historians agree that it comes from a time when The Netherlands (Belgium was still a part of The Netherlands at the time) was still deeply engaged in slave trade.

    However, most children nowadays have grown up with the explanation that Zwarte Piet is black because he comes through the chimney to deliver the children’s presents.

    For several years, the perceived racism of Zwarte Piet has been a topic of discussion, resulting in the Roetpiet, (Soot Pete) whose face is not entirely black, but partly covered in black smudges or soot, as a result of entering homes through the chimneys.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job