Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics...

Belgium may send up to five male cyclists and three female ones to the road cycling events at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, according to quotas published by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI – International Cycling Union).

Two of the male cyclists and one of the female ones will also be able to take part in the time trial.

The Belgian Inter-federal Olympic Committee, COIB, has until 15 December to indicate the number of slots in its quota that it wishes to use.

A total of 130 male cyclists are scheduled to take part in the road race, won at the Rio Olympics four years ago by Greg Van Avermaet, while 40 are billed to participate in the time trials.

Among the women, 67 riders are to take part in the road race and 25 in the time trial.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times