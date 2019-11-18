 
Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 November, 2019
Latest News:
Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics...
Berlin commits 1.1 billion euros to cover digital...
‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down...
Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice...
Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics
    Berlin commits 1.1 billion euros to cover digital deserts
    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
    Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
    U.S. Ambassador calls on Europe to keep up sanctions on DRC personalities
    Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting assassination of Dutch politician
    Authorities warn of icy conditions on Monday evening in parts of Belgium
    Woman with 1.152 kg of cocaine in her body arrested during cross-border police operation
    Belgium takes home 76 awards at the international Brussels Beer Challenge competition
    First snow falls in Liège province on Monday
    Brussels restaurant given one Michelin star in 2020 guide
    Raising minimum speed on motorways by 10 km/hour would have little effect, Vias says
    Trial of separatist Catalan President Quim Torra begins
    Rape of 8-year old girl reenacted for Child Focus ‘porn movie’ campaign 
    25% of young Belgian drivers received traffic fines in the past year
    Belgium named one of the smartest countries in the world
    Belgians increasingly self-medicate due to financial concerns
    View more

    Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics

    Monday, 18 November 2019

    Belgium may send up to five male cyclists and three female ones to the road cycling events at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, according to quotas published by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI – International Cycling Union).

    Two of the male cyclists and one of the female ones will also be able to take part in the time trial.

    The Belgian Inter-federal Olympic Committee, COIB, has until 15 December to indicate the number of slots in its quota that it wishes to use.

    A total of 130 male cyclists are scheduled to take part in the road race, won at the Rio Olympics four years ago by Greg Van Avermaet, while 40 are billed to participate in the time trials.

    Among the women, 67 riders are to take part in the road race and 25 in the time trial.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job