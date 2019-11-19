Brussels city moves unanimously to act against racism

On Monday evening, the City Council of Brussels laid the groundwork for the development of an Action Plan against racism in the territory of the central municipality of the Capital Region.

It adopted, for the first time unanimously on this subject, a motion to this effect. In the PTB’s view, it would have been necessary to go even further, in favour of an opening on the issue of the wearing of the veil within the administration.

The motion commits the municipal council to join the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism (ECCAR); and to set up a working group to develop an Action Plan against racial and cultural discrimination.

This working group will be composed of the heads of groups from all parties, the cabinets concerned, representatives of civil society, the voluntary sector, NGOs, the scientific community, municipal administration and police services as well as any local actors concerned (BRAVVO, BXL Participation, etc.).

It will study the possibility of creating a reporting system to centralise and/or relay citizens’ complaints and collect statistics.

If this system is considered relevant, the Action Plan will resume the implementation and monitoring of the selected option as one of its objectives.

With regard to complaints against the administration and the police, based on their analysis, the motion provides that the City will establish a specific mechanism to remedy them, particularly in terms of prevention and training.

The Plan will also aim to set up an information and awareness campaign for the population and municipal staff (including CPAS, police, etc.).

Finally, a bi-annual evaluation system of the Plan will be established in agreement with local actors and municipal representatives on the basis of clear objectives and indicators.

In opposition, the cdH immediately supported the motion. The MR did so with the adoption of one or other amendment.

Bruno Bauwens (PTB) would have liked the motion to include the option of wearing a veil in administrations. His amendment proposal on this subject was rejected by a very large majority.

Within the socialist-ecologist-DeFI coalition, like three other ecologists, Bruno De Lille (Groen) abstained on this amendment to show that the debate on the subject among the Greens has moved in this direction. Mathias Vanden Borre (N-VA), who supported the motion from the opposition benches, was, on the contrary, pleased that this aspiration of some people had been kept out of the adopted text.

