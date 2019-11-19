Man tried to stage wife’s suicide after attempting to kill her, sentenced to ten years in prison

A man (40) was sentenced to ten years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife in March of 2018, on Tuesday.

He stabbed her with a potato knife and afterwards tried to make it look like a suicide by making cuts to her neck and wrists. He locked all the doors in the house and then left, reported Het Laatste Nieuws. However, the woman managed to call the emergency services, and told them her husband had tried to kill her.

When the emergency services arrived, they found the woman with severe injuries lying in a pool of blood, with a small potato knife at her feet. The woman told a paramedic that her husband had tried to kill her, and had forced her to write a farewell letter, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The criminal judge in Leuven sentenced him to ten years in prison.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times