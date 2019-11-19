First low-cost KLM subsidiary flights to come to Brussels in summer 2020

Two aircraft will be flying from Brussels Airport Zaventem to various Mediterranean destinations. Credit: Wikipedia

Transavia, the Dutch low-cost airline owned by KLM, will start scheduling flights from Brussels Airport starting from summer 2020.

Two aircraft will be flying from Brussels Airport Zaventem to various Mediterranean destinations during the summer of 2020. Transavia decided to expand to Brussels because the growth opportunities in the Dutch Schiphol airport are too limited, reports La Libre.

Transavia also operates charter flights and uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as home ports. Additionally, the company operates a number of flights from Groningen, reports Bruzz.

The company’s best-known destinations are Faro and Lisbon in Portugal, and Alicante and Barcelona in Spain.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times