Undercover cop busts drug trafficking gang, 15 members sentenced to total 64.5 years in prison

15 members of a large drug trafficking gang have been sentenced to a total prison sentence of 64.5 years by the correctional court in Leuven.

The leader of the gang was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The gang imported cocaine from South America to the port of Antwerp, and delivered all the ingredients for building cannabis plantations in a cannabis shop in the municipality of Tremelo in the Flemish Brabant province, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Their activities came to an end in May 2018 after a year and a half of infiltration work by an undercover police officer named “Dirk,” reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times