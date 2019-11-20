Canadian man who raped and murdered Belgian tourist sentenced to life in prison

Amélie Sakkalis, a 28-year-old tourist from Tournai, was found on 22 August, north of the Canadian village of Boston Bar. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The murderer of Belgian tourist Amélie Sakkalis in the British Columbia province in Canada in the summer of 2018, was sentenced to life in prison.

Sean McKenzie, a 27-year-old Canadian man, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday for the rape and murder of Amélie Sakkalis, a 28-year-old Belgian tourist from Tournai, who was brutally killed while she was hitchhiking to Vancouver, reports the Vancouver Sun.

The man, who was initially charged with first-degree murder but pled guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, would be released in 2042, but is likely to remain behind bars for a longer period of time as he never explained his actions, which the judge described as “sadistic and particularly brutal”, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Related News:

The body of the woman was found on August 22, 2018 near Boston Bar, about 200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The police said that McKenzie had no criminal record, and was known to travel extensively through British Columbia for work, reports La Dernière Heure. He will be included in the Canadian federal sex offender registry.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times