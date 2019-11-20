 
Canadian man who raped and murdered Belgian tourist sentenced to life in prison
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Latest News:
Canadian man who raped and murdered Belgian tourist...
Two tourists fished out of water at one...
Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65...
Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s...
24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Canadian man who raped and murdered Belgian tourist sentenced to life in prison
    Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals
    Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65
    Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s new movie
    24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries
    Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission
    Belgian MEP Kris Peeters put under police surveillance
    Leader of Brussels cannabis plantation faces four years in prison
    Child Focus campaign reenacting rape of 8-year old girl draws criticism from victims association
    EU on Universal Children´s Day: For every child, every right
    Sports car speeding at 250km/hour on E40 caught by police
    EasyJet will offset the carbon emissions from all its flights
    Non-profit calls for sustainable management of homelessness in winter
    As many transgender men as women changed their sex on their birth certificate in Belgium in 2019
    Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued
    Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence
    Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around Brussels
    Brussels Mobility announces drop-off zones for shared scooters and bikes
    Belgium sees a rise in drunk drivers on the roads
    Skeyes management calls for clear rules on a minimum service in the event of strikes
    View more

    Canadian man who raped and murdered Belgian tourist sentenced to life in prison

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Amélie Sakkalis, a 28-year-old tourist from Tournai, was found on 22 August, north of the Canadian village of Boston Bar. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The murderer of Belgian tourist Amélie Sakkalis in the British Columbia province in Canada in the summer of 2018, was sentenced to life in prison.

    Sean McKenzie, a 27-year-old Canadian man, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday for the rape and murder of Amélie Sakkalis, a 28-year-old Belgian tourist from Tournai, who was brutally killed while she was hitchhiking to Vancouver, reports the Vancouver Sun.

    The man, who was initially charged with first-degree murder but pled guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, would be released in 2042, but is likely to remain behind bars for a longer period of time as he never explained his actions, which the judge described as “sadistic and particularly brutal”, according to the Vancouver Sun.

    Related News:

     

    The body of the woman was found on August 22, 2018 near Boston Bar, about 200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

    The police said that McKenzie had no criminal record, and was known to travel extensively through British Columbia for work, reports La Dernière Heure. He will be included in the Canadian federal sex offender registry.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job