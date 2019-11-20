 
Drunk driver hits cyclist, causes string of accidents and starts fight with witnesses in Antwerp
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
    Drunk driver hits cyclist, causes string of accidents and starts fight with witnesses in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    The driver caused a string of accidents. Credit: PZ Antwerpen

    A 50-year-old man in the Antwerp district of Deurne was arrested after causing several traffic accidents by car.

    A cyclist (48) was severely injured after a collision with a vehicle. The cyclist was crossing the road when a vehicle approaching at high speed hit the rear wheel of her bicycle. The woman was catapulted through the air. She was transferred to the hospital with several fractures, but her life was not in danger, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    According to a witness, the driver had ignored a red light just before hitting the cyclist. The driver did not stop after hitting the woman and caused two more accidents in which he hit oncoming vehicles. Finally, the man crashed into two vehicles waiting at a red light, reports the Gazet van Antwerpen.

    When witnesses tried to stop the man, he started fighting them. After the police managed to arrest the man, he took a breathalyser test which showed he had had too much to drink. The inspection documents for his car were expired as well.

    He was taken for interrogation by the police.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

