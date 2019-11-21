 
Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry lacking
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
Latest News:
Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry...
Belgian Francophone students live with an average of...
Someone falls victim to an explosive munition every...
Child Focus looking for missing 17-year-old girl in...
No evidence found to confirm reported kidnapping attempts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry lacking
    Belgian Francophone students live with an average of €300 per month
    Someone falls victim to an explosive munition every hour
    Child Focus looking for missing 17-year-old girl in Antwerp
    No evidence found to confirm reported kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Fraud Alert: text scam claiming to be FPS Finance revealed
    Second attempt at reconstructing murder of Julie Van Espen takes place on Thursday
    Electric Villo finally announces launch date
    Carrefour tests paying with fingerprint in Brussels European District
    Dozens of rabbit skeletons discovered in dilapidated shed in Flemish Brabant
    STIB user sustains face injury as metro doors open while driving again
    Belgium considers weekly controls against human trafficking
    The Grand Place Christmas tree arrives in Brussels
    Couple arrested after man fires several gunshots outside Schaerbeek café
    Truck accident sparks heavy traffic delays on E19 in Brussels direction
    Threat against Kris Peeters: 31-year-old suspect under investigation
    Some 700 schools to take part in Zero-Waste Day
    Half day of parental leave per week or whole day per fortnight shows to be clear success
    Only global response will effectively fight gender-based violence, experts stress
    Violations of language legislation surface in Saint-Gilles prison after complaint about rats
    View more

    Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry lacking

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Over the past three years, around 15% of medical staff has faced sexual abuse or misconduct, clearly revealed the first survey on sexual harassment in the Belgian medical world, published on Thursday.

    37% of respondents say they have experienced inappropriate behaviour without calling it harassment, according to a poll organized by Mediquality, an online information platform for health professionals in the Benelux.

    In spite of the impact of the #MeToo movement or the #balancetonporc hashtag, the survey reveals that, in the medical community as elsewhere, the concept of harassment is still pretty vague. About 20% of respondents reported behaviour from their patients that was “out of context”, without regarding it as sexual harassment. 

    The most commonly reported behaviours included asking for a date (16%), attempted physical contact (touching, stroking, rubbing, 14%), clear manifestations of a sexual nature (8%), mailing of letters or pictures (3%), or solicitation for sex (3%). 

    “We must not omit the cases of sexual harassment between colleagues, which are also a reality. Among our respondents, 15 physicians, mostly women, said they were victims to unsolicited sexual conduct by a colleague,” Mediquality Benelux Medical Director Dr. Eric Mertens said. In most cases, the author was not denounced. 

    The results of this survey could therefore be “the visible part of the iceberg,” Mertens suggested, who dared to compare the situation with sexual abuse among the clergy. “Before, nobody dared speak of paedophile priests.” 

    The survey also reveals that only 15% of respondents would know the procedure in cases of sexual harassment, while only 3% are aware of the existence of mandatory training on the subject. 

    “This reveals a kind of omerta: the victims do not know where to turn, who to talk to,” Mertens commented, who hopes that this survey will loosen tongues. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job