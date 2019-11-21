Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules

The Spanish judge ruled that the victim could easily have put her luggage under the passenger's seat in front of her. Credit: Flickr/Paolo Margari

The Irish airline Ryanair is no longer allowed to punish Spanish passengers with an extra charge if they want to take more than one piece of hand luggage with them, a Spanish judge ruled.

A Spanish woman took Ryanair to court after they charged her extra when she wanted to board a plane in Madrid with 10 kg of hand luggage. The Spanish judge ruled that the victim could easily have put her luggage under the passenger’s seat in front of her, reports De Standaard.

The airline introduced a restriction on hand luggage in November 2018. Not only are passengers allowed to carry only one bag or suitcase, the weight of the remaining item is also limited to 10 kg, and everything must fit under the aircraft seat.

With this measure, Ryanair wants to prevent the delay that occurs when more passengers want to board the aircraft with wheeled suitcases, large backpacks or large bags than there is room for in the luggage compartments.

However, Ryanair said it will still enforce the strict luggage rules, judgment or not, reports De Morgen.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times