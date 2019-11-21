 
Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
Latest News:
9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this...
Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of...
Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more...
Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network...
16 people found trapped in a trailer on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this is who they are
    Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of Brexit and elections
    Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules
    Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network in the USA
    16 people found trapped in a trailer on a ferry to Ireland
    About half of Thomas Cook’s employees in Germany to remain in the travel sector
    Over 300 Belgians trapped in Mexico for 4 days
    The only Belgian woman on Europol’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested
    Proposed solution to railway staff concerns rejected by unions
    Belgian paedophile priest faces new allegations from mission to Africa
    Water costs in Brussels will increase from 1 January 2020
    Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry lacking
    Facebook and Google, a ‘threat’ to ‘human rights’, declares Amnesty International
    Belgian Francophone students live with an average of €300 per month
    Someone falls victim to an explosive munition every hour
    Child Focus looking for missing 17-year-old girl in Antwerp
    No evidence found to confirm reported kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Fraud Alert: text scam claiming to be FPS Finance revealed
    Second attempt at reconstructing murder of Julie Van Espen takes place on Thursday
    Electric Villo finally announces launch date
    View more

    Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    The Spanish judge ruled that the victim could easily have put her luggage under the passenger's seat in front of her. Credit: Flickr/Paolo Margari

    The Irish airline Ryanair is no longer allowed to punish Spanish passengers with an extra charge if they want to take more than one piece of hand luggage with them, a Spanish judge ruled.

    A Spanish woman took Ryanair to court after they charged her extra when she wanted to board a plane in Madrid with 10 kg of hand luggage. The Spanish judge ruled that the victim could easily have put her luggage under the passenger’s seat in front of her, reports De Standaard.

    The airline introduced a restriction on hand luggage in November 2018. Not only are passengers allowed to carry only one bag or suitcase, the weight of the remaining item is also limited to 10 kg, and everything must fit under the aircraft seat.

    With this measure, Ryanair wants to prevent the delay that occurs when more passengers want to board the aircraft with wheeled suitcases, large backpacks or large bags than there is room for in the luggage compartments.

    However, Ryanair said it will still enforce the strict luggage rules, judgment or not, reports De Morgen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job