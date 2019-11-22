 
Europe’s first smart highways to be built in Wallonia in three and a half years
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Latest News:
Europe’s first smart highways to be built in...
Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting...
Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting...
An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty...
Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Europe’s first smart highways to be built in Wallonia in three and a half years
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
    Vegans demand removal of historical Flemish painting of dead animals from university dining room
    Belgium ‘must’ invest €35 billion in railways by 2031
    Brussels woman (24) wins world championship ju-jitsu in Abu Dhabi
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
    Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day in a row by ‘dissatisfaction action’
    Hydrogen: major players to tackle storage issues to help reach Belgian emmission goals
    Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges
    Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert
    Brussels’ Manneken Pis celebrates his 400th birthday
    Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid
    Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II
    Flemish musicians release Lés Miserables cover to protest government cutbacks in culture sector
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this is who they are
    View more

    Europe’s first smart highways to be built in Wallonia in three and a half years

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    © Belga

    Wallonia will have Europe’s first connected highways, capable of feats such as adapting their lighting to the density of the traffic, in three and a half years.

    This is one of the objectives of the Plan Lumières 4.0. presented on Friday in Fleurus, Hainaut.

    Developed by the LUWA Consortium, a private-public partnership, the plan aims to renovate the entire public lighting equipment on the road network in the south of Belgium.

    Some 110,000 bright spots, currently using sodium, will be gradually replaced by LED lighting, which is more energy efficient and lasts much longer. This change, coupled with a system of varying the intensity of the lighting will allow for a 76% saving on energy use, avoid the release of about 166,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere and reduce light pollution, stakeholders noted.

    The modernised bright spots will be equipped with tele-management systems and various types of receivers, enabling them to modulate the intensity of their brightness depending on traffic, as well as distance management via the new Perex traffic-monitoring centre located at Daussoulx.

    The consortium will also deploy, on all highways and interchanges, roadside units with Bluetooth traffic receivers and Vehicle to Everything (V2X) technology for communicating with connected vehicles. “Walloon highways will thus become the first connected highways in Europe, ready to welcome the first autonomous vehicles,” said LUWA Director General Bertrand Vanden Abeele.

    The project has a price tag of about 600 million euros over 20 years.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job