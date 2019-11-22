Europe’s first smart highways to be built in Wallonia in three and a half years

Wallonia will have Europe’s first connected highways, capable of feats such as adapting their lighting to the density of the traffic, in three and a half years.

This is one of the objectives of the Plan Lumières 4.0. presented on Friday in Fleurus, Hainaut.

Developed by the LUWA Consortium, a private-public partnership, the plan aims to renovate the entire public lighting equipment on the road network in the south of Belgium.

Some 110,000 bright spots, currently using sodium, will be gradually replaced by LED lighting, which is more energy efficient and lasts much longer. This change, coupled with a system of varying the intensity of the lighting will allow for a 76% saving on energy use, avoid the release of about 166,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere and reduce light pollution, stakeholders noted.

The modernised bright spots will be equipped with tele-management systems and various types of receivers, enabling them to modulate the intensity of their brightness depending on traffic, as well as distance management via the new Perex traffic-monitoring centre located at Daussoulx.

The consortium will also deploy, on all highways and interchanges, roadside units with Bluetooth traffic receivers and Vehicle to Everything (V2X) technology for communicating with connected vehicles. “Walloon highways will thus become the first connected highways in Europe, ready to welcome the first autonomous vehicles,” said LUWA Director General Bertrand Vanden Abeele.

The project has a price tag of about 600 million euros over 20 years.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times