 
New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 November, 2019
Latest News:
New traffic sign warns drivers not to block...
‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by...
First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised...
Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in...
Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 November 2019
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    ‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by the Flemish government
    First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised in Flanders
    Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in Breendonk Nazi prison camp
    Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper healthcare bill in 2020 health budget
    Doctors Without Borders urges EU to review policy on receiving migrants
    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
    About 20% of ‘priority’ letters still arrive late in Belgium
    Europe’s first smart highway will be built in Wallonia
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
    Vegans demand removal of historical Flemish painting of dead animals from university dining room
    Belgium ‘must’ invest €35 billion in railways by 2031
    Brussels woman (24) wins world championship ju-jitsu in Abu Dhabi
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
    Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day in a row by ‘dissatisfaction action’
    Hydrogen: major players to tackle storage issues to help reach Belgian emmission goals
    View more

    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks

    Saturday, 23 November 2019
    This is what the niew traffic sign will look like. Credit: Belga

    Throughout Belgium, 20 level crossings will get an extra traffic sign, warning drivers to not block the rails.

    The sign has to make it clear that drivers should not drive on the tracks if they are not sure that they can keep driving. Such a sign is necessary, according to railway company Infrabel, as one in three accidents at level crossings occur due to traffic jams on the tracks.

    164 incidents wherein a driver panics and drives through the boom barrier, often breaking it, when a train approaches while they are still on the tracks happened on these nine crossings alone, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The new traffic signs show a row of cars with their brake lights on, on the other side of the railway, and a red cross on the railway.

    “If the bell rings while they are stuck in traffic, it can cause panic,” said Frédéric Petit, spokesperson for Infrabel spokesman, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “Knowing that the train is approaching, drives often want to leave in a hurry, causing the engine to stop in their rush. That’s the kind of accident we want to prevent,” he added.

    In Flanders, the new sign will be placed at level crossings in Ghent, Izegem, Kuringen, Rotselaar, Groot-Bijgaarden, Lier, Nijlen, Herentals and Niel.

    In Wallonia, they will be placed in Morlanwelz, Montigny-le-Tilleul, Dampremy, Bierges, Basse-Wavre, Limal/Wavre, Couvin, two in Comines, Péruwelz and Gembloux, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job