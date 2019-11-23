 
Maggie De Block says “conditions in Flanders are unfavourable to migrants”
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 November, 2019
Latest News:
Maggie De Block says “conditions in Flanders are...
Brussels will “assess the situation in London”...
New traffic sign warns drivers not to block...
‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by...
First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 November 2019
    Maggie De Block says “conditions in Flanders are unfavourable to migrants”
    Brussels will “assess the situation in London”
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    ‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by the Flemish government
    First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised in Flanders
    Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in Breendonk Nazi prison camp
    Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper healthcare bill in 2020 health budget
    Doctors Without Borders urges EU to review policy on receiving migrants
    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
    About 20% of ‘priority’ letters still arrive late in Belgium
    Europe’s first smart highway will be built in Wallonia
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    Belgium’s national lottery dreams of privatisation
    Vegans demand removal of historical Flemish painting of dead animals from university dining room
    Belgium ‘must’ invest €35 billion in railways by 2031
    Brussels woman (24) wins world championship ju-jitsu in Abu Dhabi
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
    View more

    Maggie De Block says “conditions in Flanders are unfavourable to migrants”

    Saturday, 23 November 2019
    Credit: Belga

    “Today, you get a feeling the conditions in Flanders are unfavourable to migrants,” says federal Asylum and Immigration minister Maggie De Block (Open Vld). 

    She gave an interview to La Libre Belgique on Saturday.  

    “For the first time, we have really been struggling to find places for asylum seekers. There was criticism in 2010 and 2011 (Balkan crisis) when we increased the number of spaces. Then people reacted when we reduced the number of spaces because they thought contact with asylum seekers was enriching. But today, you get a feeling conditions in Flanders are unfavourable to migrants. But that’s not the case everywhere,” said De Block. 

    She said the issue received a lot of attention during the elections and “extremist Flemish parties gained ground.” Flemish liberals say the N-VA is “mis-informing on immigration.” “They are manipulating figures, comparing apples and pears. It’s purely political.”  

    The Flemish nationalist party “has lost a lot of voters who have gone over to Vlaams Belang,” De Block added. “The N-VA doesn’t go as far as Vlaams Belang but it is getting closer and closer to it,” the minister claimed. She also indicated a sort of “Vlaams Belang/N-VA alliance” had formed within Parliament. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job