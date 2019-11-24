Four homes evacuated after landslide in Namur...

The landslide happened on high ground where houses had been demolished at the foot of the Citadelle. Credit: Twitter/Devogelaere

Four homes were evacuated after a landslide in rue Saint-Martin in Namur late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The landslide happened on high ground where houses had been demolished at the foot of the Citadelle in Namur. Earth, rock and building rubble broke away from a 40m-long edge and ended up two metres below where it originated from, NAGE commanding officer Pierre Bocca revealed early Saturday evening. No casualties were reported.

“The stability expert originally said there was no danger of another one, but then a second fault was found nearby,” Namur police’s head of operations Manu Leleux said later. “We didn’t want to take any risks, so four houses were evacuated.”

All the occupants were able to find alternative accommodation. Only one person had to be relocated.

A security perimeter was set up. Rue Saint-Martin and Tienne des Biches were closed to traffic.

Police said another assessment would be done early on Sunday.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times