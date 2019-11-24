 
Flemish government to spend €6 million per year on combatting sexual violence
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
    Flemish government to spend €6 million per year on combatting sexual violence

    Sunday, 24 November 2019

    Flemish Justice minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) has announced she will allocate a further €6 million a year to combatting sexual violence from 2020. 

    The money will pay for additional judicial assistants to help with sexual violence cases. She made the announcement two days before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. As well as helping victims, the extra money will pay for therapy to help sexual delinquents and monitoring those on conditional parole. 

    The Flemish minister took part in a round table on sexual violence in Antwerp on Saturday which was organised by Zonta, an association that aims to improve women’s status. 

    Demir said she wanted to make the fight against sexual violence a priority during her mandate. She added the new budget will help improve judicial aid for victims but also how perpetrators are monitored inside and outside of prison. 

     Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

