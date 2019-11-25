 
Young woman arrested for biting a police officer in Wallonia
Monday, 25 November, 2019
    Young woman arrested for biting a police officer in Wallonia

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    © Belga

    A young woman (27) was arrested in Flemalle during the night of Saturday to Sunday after resisting police during a routine check, Liege prosecutor has said in a statement. 

    Flémalle is a Walloon municipality located in the Belgian province of Liége.

    The inebriated suspect at first refused to obey at a routine police check. She was then violent towards the police and even bit a female police officer. 

    The woman was referred to the public prosecutor’s office in Liège. The prosecutor’s judge on duty then moved to request an arrest warrant for the woman.

