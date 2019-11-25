Young woman arrested for biting a police officer in Wallonia

A young woman (27) was arrested in Flemalle during the night of Saturday to Sunday after resisting police during a routine check, Liege prosecutor has said in a statement.

Flémalle is a Walloon municipality located in the Belgian province of Liége.

The inebriated suspect at first refused to obey at a routine police check. She was then violent towards the police and even bit a female police officer.

The woman was referred to the public prosecutor’s office in Liège. The prosecutor’s judge on duty then moved to request an arrest warrant for the woman.

The Brussels Times