Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp

The university immediately notified the local police and is in continuous contact with them. Credit: Beeldbank UAntwerpen

An unidentified person launched a message via Snapchat on Monday morning about an armed man who would attack.

“The message does not mention the University of Antwerp, but it was sent to the university’s helpdesk reportedly on behalf of a medical student,” said Peter De Meyer, a spokesperson of the university, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

Een onduidelijk bericht zorgt momenteel voor commotie op #CampusDrieEiken van @UAntwerpen. @PZAntwerpen onderzoekt de zaak prioritair, maar er is geen reden tot paniek. Voor updates: https://t.co/mDS3w90M5a — UAntwerpen (@UAntwerpen) November 25, 2019

Translation of tweet: “An unclear message is causing some commotion at Campus Drie Eiken of UAntwerpen. The Police are investigating the case as a matter of priority, but there is no reason to panic.”

The university immediately notified the local police and is in continuous contact with them. The case will be investigated further as a matter of priority, but all lessons and other activities at the university will continue to take place. There is no reason to panic at the moment, the police said, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The university website told everyone presently on the campus to follow the instructions of the security guards and police. Everyone is asked to stay inside, but is allowed to move freely in the buildings. Anyone who is still outside is instructed to go inside.

At the moment, several police officers are present on the university’s Drie Eiken Campus, mainly with the aim of reassuring everyone.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times