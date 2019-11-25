 
Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
Message about attack by armed man causes unrest...
Europe’s largest floating ice rink is being built...
Uber loses its license to operate in London...
Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day...
Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp
    Europe’s largest floating ice rink is being built in Belgium
    Uber loses its license to operate in London
    Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day in Belgium
    Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the travelling time
    Abuses in DRC’s palm oil industry linked to Belgian development bank
    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
    ‘Digital condom’ app launched to make sexting more safe in Belgium
    Young woman arrested for biting a police officer in Wallonia
    Toddler killed by falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas market
    Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State
    Human remains discovered floating in the waters of Antwerp dock
    Flemish government to spend €6 million per year on combatting sexual violence
    Four homes evacuated after landslide in Namur
    Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole
    Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum
    Make earplugs mandatory at all music events, experts say
    Child Focus apologises to victims for its shock campaign against child pornography
    1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault
    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
    View more

    Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    The university immediately notified the local police and is in continuous contact with them. Credit: Beeldbank UAntwerpen

    An unidentified person launched a message via Snapchat on Monday morning about an armed man who would attack.

    “The message does not mention the University of Antwerp, but it was sent to the university’s helpdesk reportedly on behalf of a medical student,” said Peter De Meyer, a spokesperson of the university, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

    Translation of tweet: “An unclear message is causing some commotion at Campus Drie Eiken of UAntwerpen. The Police are investigating the case as a matter of priority, but there is no reason to panic.”

    The university immediately notified the local police and is in continuous contact with them. The case will be investigated further as a matter of priority, but all lessons and other activities at the university will continue to take place. There is no reason to panic at the moment, the police said, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The university website told everyone presently on the campus to follow the instructions of the security guards and police. Everyone is asked to stay inside, but is allowed to move freely in the buildings. Anyone who is still outside is instructed to go inside.

    At the moment, several police officers are present on the university’s Drie Eiken Campus, mainly with the aim of reassuring everyone.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job