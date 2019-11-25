 
    University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about attack by armed man

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    All campuses have closed for the day. Credit: Wikipedia

    All evening activities at the University of Antwerp are suspended followed a message launched via Snapchat on Monday morning about an attack by an armed man.

    All on-campus evening activities, such as classes, study groups and lectures, at all campuses of the UAntwerp are suspended. The university campuses closed around 5:00 PM, with police urging people not to hang around.

    Translation of tweet: “The people present in the buildings of the different campuses are released. Follow the instructions of the police. Do not hang around and leave the location as soon as possible. The police will supervise the people leaving.”

    The university told everyone still on the Drie Eiken campus to follow the instructions of the security guards and police. Everyone has been instructed to leave the campus.

    Starting from Tuesday 26 November, all classes and activities will be resumed as planned.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

