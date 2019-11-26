 
Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on the internet
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
Latest News:
Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on...
2019 already looks more deadly for drivers than...
Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and...
Silence over sexual harassment and discrimination in the...
Mysterious yellow cloud appears at the port of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on the internet
    2019 already looks more deadly for drivers than previous years
    Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and Eve in famous ‘Ghent Altarpiece’ painting
    Silence over sexual harassment and discrimination in the Belgian police force sees strike called
    Mysterious yellow cloud appears at the port of Ghent: ‘it’s harmless’ 
    ‘Mandatory earplugs are not a solution’ to tackle noise pollution at music events
    Belgian climate movements will take to the streets two more times in run-up to COP25
    Police release suspect thought to be behind attack message that prompted unrest in University of Antwerp
    ‘Frozen II’ attracts 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during opening weekend
    Police arrest man (18) in connection with message about attack on University of Antwerp
    Dutch-speaking school in Brussels to close after one year due to ‘lack of budget’
    75% of European firearms exports to Saudi Arabia come from Wallonia
    Electric scooters to be regulated in Wallonia, says MP
    Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday
    Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9 December
    One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices
    University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about attack by armed man
    Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium
    In photos: why are Belgian statues holding frites?
    Calls to end systematic strip searches in Belgian prisons
    View more

    Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on the internet

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    The attack was a follow-up to a previous cyberattack against Amaq's servers in 2018. Credit: Wikicommons

    A cyberattack eliminated the presence of the terrorist group Islamic State on the Internet by deactivating 26,000 accounts on social networks, websites and communication channels, according to the Belgian police.

    The attack lasted from last Thursday to Sunday and was launched on the servers of Amaq, a propaganda agency linked to the terrorist group, under Belgian leadership, in collaboration with Europol, and the support from Eurojust.

    The attack eliminated the group’s presence from the internet, according to Eric Van Der Sypt, of the Belgian Federal prosecutor’s office. “We will see how long it takes them to get back,” he added on Monday at a press conference in The Hague, reports BX1.

    During the cyberattack, a total of 26,000 accounts on social networks, websites and communication channels have been deactivated. However, the numbers are not definitive yet, as investigations are still ongoing, according to Patrick Willockx of the Federal Police, reports VRT NWS. Both public and private companies were dismantled, with the cooperation of judicial authorities and police of the EU member states and Europol.

    The international collaboration was “essential” to bring “tangible results” in the fight against terrorism, according to Van Der Sypt. “The terrorist group is not only fighting in the field but also waging a major battle on the Internet,” he said, adding that online propaganda allows the radicalisation of European citizens and the facilitation and demand for attacks like the one in Belgium.

    Last week’s attack was a follow-up to a previous cyberattack against Amaq’s servers that was carried out in 2018. However, accounts and websites had been reactivated relatively quickly then.

    “As far as we know, the Islamic State group is no longer active on the Internet at the moment, but it remains to be seen if and how fast it will be back again,” Van Der Sypt added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job