 
If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
If your cat goes outside it could be...
Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all...
STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’...
Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January...
Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty Walloon schools granted €1,000 to implement ‘Cleaner School’ project
    Belgians spend €500 more on healthcare than the European average
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    Brussels public prosecutor investigates culprit behind Proximus text scam
    View more

    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Cats are one of the most environmentally damaging predators on earth, scientific studies over the last 15 years suggest. Credit: Pixabay.

    Letting cats roam freely outdoors should be forbidden due to their negative impact on birds and other wildlife, an article in the Journal for Environmental Law published on Wednesday argues.

    Over the last fifteen years, scientific studies have highlighted that cats are one of the most environmentally damaging predators on Earth.

    Indeed, in the Netherlands, an estimated 141 million animals are killed by domestic cats on a yearly basis. In Belgium and France, predatory domestic cats are the primary cause of garden bird deaths.

    In this most recent study, which focuses on “free-ranging domestic cats,” meaning all cats which spend part or all of their life outdoors beyond the full control of humans, therefore including farm cats, stray cats and feral cats, two Dutch lawyers argue that allowing cats to roam freely outdoors does not conform with requirements made under EU Nature Conservation Law to protect birds and other wildlife.

    Just as deliberately killing or disturbing protected animals violates EU directives, so too does leaving cats to roam freely outside, knowing the damage that they can do, the lawyers argue.

    “Regarding stray and feral cats, these must be removed or controlled when they pose a threat to protected species,” the lawyers explain in the study.

    “Regarding pet and farm cats, the Nature Directives require EU Member States to ensure that letting cats roam free outdoors is forbidden and effectively prevented,” the study added.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job