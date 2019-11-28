School bus driver caught drunk driving with children onboard

A second driver was called in to take the children home. Parents were informed of the incident through a letter. Credit: Pixabay

Police intervened to stop a suspected drunk driving school bus driver on Friday in the province of Limburg, in the east of Flanders.

The driver was breathalysed and was found to be over the drink-drive limit at that time, Radio 2 Limburg.

At the time of the check, the bus was carrying children from the Blinker School, a special needs primary school in Lummen. Another driver was required to pick up the children and ensure they got home.

A second driver was called in to take the children home. Parents were informed of the incident through a letter.

Parents have reacted angrily to the news, in part because they say they had already informed the management about the man’s drinking problem, but that this was never taken seriously.

