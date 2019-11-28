 
School bus driver caught drunk driving with children onboard
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
    School bus driver caught drunk driving with children onboard
    School bus driver caught drunk driving with children onboard

    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    A second driver was called in to take the children home. Parents were informed of the incident through a letter. Credit: Pixabay

    Police intervened to stop a suspected drunk driving school bus driver on Friday in the province of Limburg, in the east of Flanders.

    The driver was breathalysed and was found to be over the drink-drive limit at that time, Radio 2 Limburg.

    At the time of the check, the bus was carrying children from the Blinker School, a special needs primary school in Lummen. Another driver was required to pick up the children and ensure they got home.

    A second driver was called in to take the children home. Parents were informed of the incident through a letter.

    Parents have reacted angrily to the news, in part because they say they had already informed the management about the man’s drinking problem, but that this was never taken seriously.

    The Brussels Times

