 
First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 November, 2019
Latest News:
Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region...
Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing...
First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by...
Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone...
Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    Brussels government moves to fight violence against women
    Flemish far-right party is selling fake ‘Flemish ID cards’ for charity
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night
    Black Friday: Belgium prepares for a surge of consumer spending
    Global Climate strike comes to Brussels: march will begin at Gare du Nord at 1:30 PM
    Over 90% of indoor smoking ban violations in Brussels cafés remain unpunished
    Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed
    Breastfeeding woman threatened with fine for public indecency by police officer in Bruges
    View more

    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Credit: Brussels Airport

    Turkey has sent the first two Belgian IS women, Fatima (24) and Rahma (31) Benmezian, to Belgium by plane on Friday.

    When the plane lands at Brussels Airport Zaventem on Friday evening, the two sisters will immediately be arrested and brought to prison, reports VRT NWS. They reportedly do not have any children with them.

    The youngest sister, Fatima, escaped from the Kurdish prison camp of Ain Issa in October and managed to cross the Turkish border, where she was arrested at the beginning of November.

    Rahma, the oldest sister, escaped another prisoners camp in Al-Hol at the beginning of November, and also fled to Turkey. However, the fact that she was also arrested by the Turkish authorities is new information in Belgium.

    The Belgian authorities assume that Turkey is currently holding five more Belgian IS members, one man and four women. The assumption is that they will all be sent back to Belgium. It is not yet clear why the two sisters were sent first, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    They were both sentenced to five years in prison.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job