 
Van Ypersele says Belgium not ready to stop using nuclear energy in 2025
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
    Van Ypersele says Belgium not ready to stop using nuclear energy in 2025

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    “We will have to keep a few nuclear power plants open longer, on condition their safety can be guaranteed,” says Professor Jean-Pascal Van Ypersele. 

    He appeared on De Zonday on Sunday as part of the build-up to COP25. 

    He thinks Belgium is currently not ready to shut down its nuclear power stations in 2025. “We have wasted too much time. I’m not an advocate of nuclear energy, but the existing plants are the cheapest source of energy at the moment. I see others are suggesting gas-powered plants as a transition phase, but gas is a fossil fuel so it creates a lot of pollution.” 

    Nuclear plant owners would have to be paid more if they stayed open past 2025 and Van Ypersele thinks this money should be invested in alternative energy sources. 

    The UCLouvain climatologist added he is “frustrated” about the Flemish government agreement (particularly over emission reductions), which he thinks is not ambitious enough. “I don’t understand the government. The consequences of global warming will be more serious for Flanders than for Wallonia, but we still do so little.” 

    He also confirmed he is still interested in becoming president of the GIEC, probably in 2022. “I think the current president (South Korean Hoesung Lee) is not doing a good job. I reckon I could do better.” 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

