 
Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 December, 2019
Latest News:
Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium...
Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school...
Climate disasters force 20 million people from their...
Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga...
Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 December 2019
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    Climate disasters force 20 million people from their homes each year
    Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga
    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
    Leuven officials to adopt an all-electric car fleet by 2030
    Belgium’s railway will not strike on 12 December
    Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)
    Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook
    Ursula von der Leyen is yet to sleep in her office ‘bedroom’
    Brussels shopping district hit by power cut
    Pearl Jam confirmed as first Rock Werchter 2020 headliner
    €50,000 income gap recorded across Belgian communities
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, released from prison
    Five Belgians arrested following high-speed car chase in the Netherlands
    ‘Let the forests grow’: protecting old trees key in EU’s fight against climate change
    Warehouse shot at with machine gun in fifth violent incident in Antwerp in past week
    Rechargeable electronic devices blamed for increase in house fires in Flanders
    About 10% of garbage collecting routes in Brussels ‘can still not be guaranteed’
    Three rescuers killed and total of five dead in severe storms in France
    View more

    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury

    Monday, 02 December 2019
    The case was referred to the Bruges Assize Court, where the man will be tried for murder. Credit: Belga

    William D.B (52) from the municipality of Diksmuide in the West Flanders province will be tried before the Assize court for the murder of his partner, Isabelle Deschodt (39), in July 2017.

    The woman was killed in their apartment, and died of a gunshot wound to the neck, coming from an antique rifle.

    The man said that he came home one evening and found his partner, who he had been together with for several years, in a puddle of blood. According to his testimony, she was stabbed in the neck in the park closeby, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    However, no blood was found in the stairwell. During a second autopsy, the physician found a bullet in the woman’s neck, after which the man changed his statement.

    He said that he was cleaning his antique Liègeois rifle, a family heirloom, when it accidentally went off. According to him, he had accidentally shot his partner, with fatal consequences.

    However, during the reconstruction, that statement proved unbelievable as well. According to the weapons expert, the suspect could not have hit the victim from the position that he said he was in. Additionally, the shot was fired from a very close range, which is not in line with his previous statements either. Still, the man kept insisting it was an accident, Het Laatste Nieuws.

    He has been in pre-trial detention since the incident. The case was referred to the Bruges Assize Court, where he will be tried for murder.

    There is no date for the trial yet.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job