 
Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she will ‘plane-pool’ to COP25
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Latest News:
Young francophones’ improve at maths, but remain poor...
Students lock themselves inside Brussels school in protest...
International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild...
Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was...
Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Young francophones’ improve at maths, but remain poor at reading
    Students lock themselves inside Brussels school in protest against poor conditions
    International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar
    Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned
    Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars
    Bribery accusation prompts Belgian mayor to file slander complaint
    Flemish city takes down Christmas tree because it is ‘too ugly’
    Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she will ‘plane-pool’ to COP25
    Two Belgian restaurants named in world’s top 100
    Antwerp building evacuated after explosion in suspected grenade attack
    Green light to alcohol ban in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Entrance to Zara on Rue Neuve will be blocked by strike on Tuesday morning
    Crisis plan against doubts about vaccinations to be launched by Flanders
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    Climate disasters force 20 million people from their homes each year
    Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga
    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
    Leuven officials to adopt an all-electric car fleet by 2030
    Belgium’s railway will not strike on 12 December
    View more

    Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she will ‘plane-pool’ to COP25

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir said she will fly to the COP25 climate summit in Madrid. Credit: Belga

    Flanders’ environment minister will not be joining her Walloon counterparts on their train ride to the UN’s COP25 climate summit in Madrid opting instead to fly, or “plane-pool”, to the conference.

    “I don’t want to bother anyone. I will go by ‘plane-pooling’ to Madrid with others,” Zuhal Demir said in a Tweet on Tuesday, on the second day of the climate summit in which leaders are under pressure from civil society and youth movements to take bold action to fight climate change.

    Her tweet follows an interview on Radio 1 in which she said she would be flying to the conference, explaining that, in the image of car-pooling, “plane-pooling” aims to cushion a plane ride’s carbon footprint by putting as many people as possible and “preventing the plane leaves with empty seats.”

    The N-VA’s Flemish environment minister’s announcement sparked strong condemnation from users on the social platform, with one calling her out for essentially attempting to “greenwash” her choice to simply fly to the summit, adding that it showed a “clear” disregard for the environment.

    “Sorry, but that is ‘greenwashing’. Dare to make clear that you are choosing the plane because of the benefits such as time saving (and perhaps also costs), and that you consider the environmental impact less important,” the user wrote.

    Several other replies to the ministers’ announcement said it was “hypocritical” and “a joke,” with one writing she should be “deeply ashamed” over it.

    One tweet asking whether the minister had at least opted to buy off the CO2 compensation from her flight was the only one out of the over 50 tweets to earn a reply from Demir, who wrote: “I will indeed do CO2 compensation.”

    Demir’s announcement comes after one of the leading figures of Belgium’s youth climate movement, Anuna De Wever, who is currently in Martinique, said she would be skipping the climate conference because she did not want to take plane, saying in an interview with HLN that she regretted missing out on looking Demir “in the eye.”

    De Wever, 18, was one of several European youth climate activists whose transatlantic trip to attend the COP25, originally set to take place in Chile, was curtailed mid-way after the country was forced to pull the plug on the event due to a violent crackdown on social unrest rocking the capital Santiago.

    Demir’s use of “plane-pooling” as an attempt to compensate emissions-heavy transportations comes after MEP and former Belgian premier, Guy Verhofstadt, recurred to it alongside other top EU officials, including Jean-Claude Juncker in 2007 for the signing of the Treaty of Lisbon.

    One day before the conference kicked off, De Wever called on leaders of all countries to “show responsibility” and to not “betray all future generations.”

    The COP25 in Madrid will gather nearly 200 different world leaders, including EU leaders and member states’ heads of state. Belgian environmental advocates expect federal and regional leaders to increase financing efforts for environmental measures, and namely a doubling of Belgium’s contribution to the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job