Brussels Airlines CEO leaves for Lufthansa job

Brussels Airlines’ German CEO, Christina Foerster, has announced that she is leaving the airline to take up a management post at Lufthansa, the parent company of the Belgian carrier.

Foerster – who was CEO of Brussels Airlines since April 2018 – will head Lufthansa’s Customer & Corporate segment from 1 January.

Belgian Dieter Vranckx, the current chief financial officer of the Belgian company, is in pole position to win the position of CEO, Belga reports. The Brussels Airlines Board of Directors is expected to address the issue this week.

The co-president of Brussels Airlines Etienne Davignon said Tuesday morning that a succession plan existed and that a new CEO would be quickly appointed.

Foerster’s successor will take over the “Reboot” plan for the future of the company. This plan aims to enable Brussels Airlines to generate a profit margin of at least 8% by 2022, including savings of more than €160 million on an annual basis.

Vranckx is already very involved in the implementation of this plan. It was Christina Foerster and he, along with Human Resources Director Bert Van Rompaey, who also addressed the press in early November to detail the objectives of the plan.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times