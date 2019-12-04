 
Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old girl
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
    Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for 'relationship' with 13-year-old girl
    Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old girl

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    A complaint filed on Monday revealed that the man was still dressing up as Sinterklaas. Credit: Flickr/Sander Van Der Wel

    A man sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for child abuse was arrested on Monday evening after being found to be in contact with children while dressed as Sinterklaas.

    Johnny M. was sentenced at the beginning of this year to a suspended 12-month prison sentence for having had a relationship with a minor girl for years. The man (30) got to know her when she was thirteen years old, reports Nieuwsblad.

    The girl’s mother discovered that the two were in a relationship, and filed a complaint resulting in a trial. While J. M. did not go to jail, he received a 10-year ban from holding a position in associations that focus on minors

    However, a complaint filed on Monday revealed that the man was still dressing up as Sinterklaas.

    “My ex-husband violated the conditions [of his sentence]. On Sunday he took on the role of Sinterklaas. I got sick and tired when I saw children on his lap”, said N. H. (41), a woman from Bruges who was with the man a few years ago.

    The police started an investigation, after which the man was arrested on Monday evening for violation of the conditions of his sentence. “Pictures show children sitting on his lap,” according to the public prosecutor’s office. M. was locked up in Ypres prison.

