 
Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video in support of 10-year-old Belgian girl with rare brain tumor
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
Latest News:
Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video in support...
Philippe De Backer wants faster action on 5G...
Forget 2020, even 2050 environmental objectives require urgent...
Father headbutted after urging aggressive driver to slow...
Six recommendations to help Belgium meet its climate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video in support of 10-year-old Belgian girl with rare brain tumor
    Philippe De Backer wants faster action on 5G
    Forget 2020, even 2050 environmental objectives require urgent changes
    Father headbutted after urging aggressive driver to slow down in school area
    Six recommendations to help Belgium meet its climate goals
    Brussels Airport cancels eight flights in advance of national strike in France
    Ghent police to donate loot of stolen sweets and care products to charity
    Ursula von der Leyen worried over severe cuts in draft EU budget
    Man given 12-year prison sentence for violent home invasion on day of release from addiction centre
    600 motorists flashed by speed camera set to 50 km/h in a 70 km/h zone
    Half of unexpected deaths in Belgian hospitals are due to shortage of staff
    Emirates recruiting flight crews in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion announces protest during Grand-Place Christmas light show
    Carrefour recalls minced meat due to salmonella fears
    Brussels only has one staff member overseeing all charging stations
    Belgian nuclear reactor shuts down after technical fault
    Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per month to its residents
    Remains of missing Belgian plumber likely thrown into Dutch canal
    The world halal market will be worth more than $2.5 billion by 2020
    Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in EU quarter
    View more

    Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video in support of 10-year-old Belgian girl with rare brain tumor

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Nadal had heard about the girl's cancer from her father's cousin. Credit: Wikipedia/Facebook

    World-famous tennis player Rafael Nadal has sent a video in support of Cloë Hauben, a 10-year-old Belgian girl who needs €100,000 to pay for an experimental treatment to cure her brain tumour.

    In October, an extremely aggressive and rare tumour was diagnosed on the brain stem of the girl. At the moment, Cloë’s tumour cannot yet be cured, but there is hope through an experimental study in the United States, which costs €100,000 per year, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The parents of the girl from the municipality of Bilzen in the Limburg province are raising money to be able to finance everything. They are thinking about setting up a text message fundraiser like the one for the sick Belgian toddler Pia in September, and have already received support from Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper of the Belgian national football team.

    Now, the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, currently number one in the world, has also expressed his support for Cloë.

    The tennis player had heard about the girl’s condition from her father’s cousin, who organises championships at Nadal’s tennis academy.

    Donations can be made via www.together4cloe.be.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job