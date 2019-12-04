Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video in support of 10-year-old Belgian girl with rare brain tumor

Nadal had heard about the girl's cancer from her father's cousin. Credit: Wikipedia/Facebook

World-famous tennis player Rafael Nadal has sent a video in support of Cloë Hauben, a 10-year-old Belgian girl who needs €100,000 to pay for an experimental treatment to cure her brain tumour.

In October, an extremely aggressive and rare tumour was diagnosed on the brain stem of the girl. At the moment, Cloë’s tumour cannot yet be cured, but there is hope through an experimental study in the United States, which costs €100,000 per year, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The parents of the girl from the municipality of Bilzen in the Limburg province are raising money to be able to finance everything. They are thinking about setting up a text message fundraiser like the one for the sick Belgian toddler Pia in September, and have already received support from Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper of the Belgian national football team.

Now, the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, currently number one in the world, has also expressed his support for Cloë.

The tennis player had heard about the girl’s condition from her father’s cousin, who organises championships at Nadal’s tennis academy.

Donations can be made via www.together4cloe.be.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times