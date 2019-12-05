Video of angry Flemish cyclist refusing to pass truck goes viral

A heated argument between a cyclist and a truck driver on a Flemish backroad has gone viral after a video of the exchange was posted online.

In the video – recorded by the truck driver – a man on a mountain bike blocks the path of a truck, claiming there is not enough room for him to pass.

The driver, however, argues that there is enough space for the man to pass. “There’s more than a meter here, you can pass, and I am stopped,” he explains.

The driver, speaking in English, also adds that due to the weight of his truck he can’t go any further to the side because he fears his truck would get stuck in the softer ground.

That explanation does not hold with the cyclist, who adds that he is also a truck driver, before continuing to shout at the man in Dutch.

“You’re going on YouTube. You’re going to be famous. The guy who doesn’t like foreigners, and rides a little girl’s bike,” the driver says at the end of the video.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times