Wallonia wants to become carbon-free by 2050

The Strategy presents a carbon-free vision of the Walloon energy system and sectors that give off greenhouse gases. Credit: Pexels

Wallonia’s Government on Thursday adopted its ‘Long-term 2050’ strategy, aimed at freeing the region of CO2 emissions by 2050.

The Strategy presents a carbon-free vision of the Walloon energy system and sectors that give off greenhouse gases. It aims to provide guidelines for all sectors concerned – agriculture, transport, industry and construction – in order to respond to obligations imposed by the EU under its regulation on Governance of the Energy Union and Climate Action.

The document’s objectives are in line with the 2019-2024 regional policy declaration targeting carbon neutrality by 2050 through a 95% reduction of greenhouse gases, along with carbon-trapping measures, Walloon Environment Minister Philippe Henry (Ecolo), explained.

This climate objective goes hand-in-hand with the need to continue providing both people and businesses with safe, sustainable and affordable energy, he added.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times