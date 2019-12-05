 
Wallonia wants to become carbon-free by 2050
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    Wallonia wants to become carbon-free by 2050

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    The Strategy presents a carbon-free vision of the Walloon energy system and sectors that give off greenhouse gases. Credit: Pexels

    Wallonia’s Government on Thursday adopted its ‘Long-term 2050’ strategy, aimed at freeing the region of CO2 emissions by 2050.

    The Strategy presents a carbon-free vision of the Walloon energy system and sectors that give off greenhouse gases. It aims to provide guidelines for all sectors concerned – agriculture, transport, industry and construction – in order to respond to obligations imposed by the EU under its regulation on Governance of the Energy Union and Climate Action.

    The document’s objectives are in line with the 2019-2024 regional policy declaration targeting carbon neutrality by 2050 through a 95% reduction of greenhouse gases, along with carbon-trapping measures, Walloon Environment Minister Philippe Henry (Ecolo), explained.

    This climate objective goes hand-in-hand with the need to continue providing both people and businesses with safe, sustainable and affordable energy, he added.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

