 
Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or endangered species)
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Latest News:
AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on...
Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or...
Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020...
What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?...
New cooperative bank NewB gathers €35 million to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on Thursday
    Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or endangered species)
    Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020
    What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?
    New cooperative bank NewB gathers €35 million to get started
    Four MEPs leave Farage’s Brexit Party to support Boris Johnson
    Wallonia wants to become carbon-free by 2050
    French national strike: rail and air transport will still be hit on Friday
    Germany to ban close-border nuclear fuel exports
    EU adds rebuilding aid to Albania struck by earthquake
    TUI bookings increase, Neckermann prepares for the summer
    Prisoner found dead in Saint-Gilles prison cell
    Record amount of seized criminal money in Belgian state funds
    Hundreds of Belgian students forced to pay back grant paid out two years ago
    Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award
    Anti-Zwarte Piet protestors write open letter to Dutch Prime Minister denouncing his silence on the topic
    Shopkeepers accused of cheating the new price round-up system
    ‘Nuclear power does not belong in the debate on ecological transition’ says Walloon climate minister
    Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has a plan
    Doctor wrongly accused of murder wants to bring the Belgian State to court
    View more

    Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or endangered species)

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    The decline in the Belgian bee population is due to various human interventions. Credit: Natuurpunt

    More than half of the bee species on Belgian territory are threatened with extinction or gone, according to the BELBEES scientific project.

    Most bees are classified as ‘threatened with extinction’ (33%), as ‘no longer present’ in Belgium (12%) or as ‘almost threatened’ (7%). This is the first evaluation of the Belgian bee population in 26 years.

    The project has created a “Red List of Bees in Belgium’ according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) methodology. With the information on which species are threatened most, a number of protection measures to protect them can be taken.

    Some regions of Belgium, like Sandy Flanders, the eastern Kempen region, the surroundings of the Brussels-Capital Region, Condroz, Fagne-Famenne-Calestienne and Gaume are known for their large variety of bee species.

    However, there are often special habitats, such as limestone grasslands or heathlands, which are highly endangered and therefore need to be protected and restored as a matter of priority.

    The decline in the Belgian bee population is due to various human interventions, including the loss and fragmentation of habitats. This is mostly due to the agricultural sector, which uses a lot of fertilisers and pesticides, or urbanisation, but also to climate change.

    The Red List was created together with the University of Mons, Natuurpunt, the University of Liège, the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, the ULB university and Natagora.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job