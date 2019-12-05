AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on Thursday

All AB Inbev sites are back in operation since Thursday afternoon. The last blockade, in the brewery in Leuven, was lifted on Thursday, according to the company.

The trade unions had started blockades on Monday afternoon in the municipalities of Jupille and Leuven, and on Tuesday morning in Hoegaarden. They were demanding a better harmonisation between employers and employees, in particular regarding the guarantee of income in the event of dismissal.

The blockades had ended at the other two sites, in Jupille and Hoegaarden, during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

The management and the unions will meet to talk about the topic on Friday.

The Brussels Times