 
Belgian driving licences get a makeover
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 December, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be...
‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape...
Belgian driving licences get a makeover...
Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison...
Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 December 2019
    Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions
    ‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape culture anthem takes on Liège
    Belgian driving licences get a makeover
    Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison
    Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French entrepreneur
    Ryanair makes one last attempt to avoid paying Belgian strike victims
    Belgian students gain about 3.6 kg during their studies
    Ikea is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees, say Belgian growers
    Brussels named the 23rd most festive city in the world
    Measles deaths increasing worldwide for the second year in a row
    Africa Museum one of five Belgian museums nominated as the best in Europe
    Half of Flemish cycle paths fail to meet regulations as cycling traffic rises
    KU Leuven investigates claims against world authority on stem cell research
    Man sentenced to 8 months in prison for slapping train attendant in the face
    ‘Nobody’ wins if public transport is free, says Brussels minister
    Brussels traffic severely disrupted after accident in Trône tunnel
    Woman missing for four days found alive inside her car
    Police in Brussels warn of fake taxi drivers
    Police discover migrants in the back of a refrigerated truck in Liège
    Spacecraft carrying Belgian technology takes off from Cape Canaveral
    View more

    Belgian driving licences get a makeover

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    The new-look licence will be issued from mid-December © FOD Mobility

    The federal mobility ministry has announced it will begin rolling out a new-look driving licence from the middle of this month.

    According to the announcement, the new design not only gives the licence a new more modern look, it also incorporates more advanced security features to prevent fraud and counterfeiting. The changes concern the bank-card style licence, both the full version and the provisional.

    Older versions of the driving licence remain valid, the ministry said, and there is no need to change an existing licence until it reaches the end of its validity period. As well as previous versions of the bank-card style licence, paper licences continue to be valid in Belgium until 2033. Any licence that runs out before that time will be replaced by the new model.

    The paper version continues to be more common among Belgian drivers, with 3,902,832 examples still in circulation, compared to 2,074,273 examples of the EU mandated bank-card style, introduced in July 2010.

    As the ministry website explains, a driving licence should be renewed when the original is lost or stolen, when it is damaged and becomes illegible, when the photograph no longer resembles the holder, and when the original has been seized by an authority in another country.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job