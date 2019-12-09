Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port

It was hidden between bags of fertilizer that were stored in a container coming from Colombia. Credit: Marco Verch/Flickr

Over 2,000 kg of cocaine was intercepted in the port of Antwerp by Belgian customs officials.

In the port of Antwerp, 2,019 kg of cocaine was intercepted recently. It was hidden between bags of fertilizer that were stored in a container coming from Colombia and destined for the Netherlands, reports VRT NWS.

After the discovery, Federal Police in Belgium seized the cocaine and contacted their Dutch counterparts. The container was released and tracked as it made its way to the Netherlands, to a company in the village of Alphen aan den Rijn in the South Holland province, reports NLtimes.

When the container arrived at its destination, a Dutch arrest team entered the warehouse on Wednesday 27 November.

A suspect, a 25-year-old man from the city of Rotterdam, was arrested. It is possible that more arrest will be made, according to the Dutch authorities.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times