 
Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port
Monday, 09 December, 2019
‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in...
Belgium expands terrorism database to beef up prisoner...
Dutchman risks 5 years in prison for repeatedly...
Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction...
    Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port

    It was hidden between bags of fertilizer that were stored in a container coming from Colombia. Credit: Marco Verch/Flickr

    Over 2,000 kg of cocaine was intercepted in the port of Antwerp by Belgian customs officials.

    In the port of Antwerp, 2,019 kg of cocaine was intercepted recently. It was hidden between bags of fertilizer that were stored in a container coming from Colombia and destined for the Netherlands, reports VRT NWS.

    After the discovery, Federal Police in Belgium seized the cocaine and contacted their Dutch counterparts. The container was released and tracked as it made its way to the Netherlands, to a company in the village of Alphen aan den Rijn in the South Holland province, reports NLtimes.

    When the container arrived at its destination, a Dutch arrest team entered the warehouse on Wednesday 27 November.

    A suspect, a 25-year-old man from the city of Rotterdam, was arrested. It is possible that more arrest will be made, according to the Dutch authorities.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

