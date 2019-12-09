Proximus restructuring plan to be implemented after Christian union’s green light

The Christian trade union, CSC-Transcom, on Monday approved a restructuring plan announced at Proximus and, as a result, the two-thirds majority within the paritary commission linking unions and management has now been reached.

The Proximus restructuring plan, proposed by management, was placed on the Commission’s agenda less than two weeks ago. CSC-Transcom and the socialist union, ACOD-CGSP, rejected the plan, while the liberal SLFP gave it the thumbs up.

Failing to reach the required two-thirds majority, the plan could not be approved.

The Proximus board of directors then decided to implement a plan announced in January. The number of jobs cut was reduced from 1,900 to about 1,300, while the board also left room for consultations on the issue.

The consultations lead to a slightly modified plan, which was put to the vote on Monday in the paritary committee. According to ACOD-CGSP, the modifications were “extremely minor” and “changed nothing in the substance of the matter.” The socialist union also indicated that it would vote against it.

CSC-Transcom, which is the biggest union at Proximus, decided to vote in favour after consulting its membership. One of the main reasons why the Christian union now backs the plan is that it guarantees agreements made during the negotiations.

With the CSC-Transcom’s green light, it can now be implemented.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times