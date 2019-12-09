 
Proximus restructuring plan to be implemented after Christian union’s green light
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Proximus restructuring plan to be implemented after Christian...
Ghent will implement its Low Emission Zone in...
Russia expected to appeal against WADA anti-doping ban...
Belgium boasts (slightly) more job vacancies...
Who is the Sultan who has taken over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Proximus restructuring plan to be implemented after Christian union’s green light
    Ghent will implement its Low Emission Zone in 2020: this is what it means for drivers
    Russia expected to appeal against WADA anti-doping ban
    Belgium boasts (slightly) more job vacancies
    Who is the Sultan who has taken over Leuven?
    Infamous ‘slumlord’ of Leuven arrested after a decade of renting ‘uninhabitable’ properties
    Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on Tuesday due to strike
    Amnesty urges people to ‘protest from home’ on Tuesday
    Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica, investigation launched
    Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port
    ‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in Antwerp hospital
    Belgium expands terrorism database to beef up prisoner surveillance
    Dutchman risks 5 years in prison for repeatedly abusing Flemish toddler
    Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2030
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage allowed to park in Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    Scotland wants independence (but only if Brexit happens)
    Strike in France: chaotic week for transport ahead
    Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year
    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    View more

    Proximus restructuring plan to be implemented after Christian union’s green light

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    © Belga

    The Christian trade union, CSC-Transcom, on Monday approved a restructuring plan announced at Proximus and, as a result, the two-thirds majority within the paritary commission linking unions and management has now been reached.

    The Proximus restructuring plan, proposed by management, was placed on the Commission’s agenda less than two weeks ago. CSC-Transcom and the socialist union, ACOD-CGSP, rejected the plan, while the liberal SLFP gave it the thumbs up.

    Failing to reach the required two-thirds majority, the plan could not be approved.

    The Proximus board of directors then decided to implement a plan announced in January. The number of jobs cut was reduced from 1,900 to about 1,300, while the board also left room for consultations on the issue.

    The consultations lead to a slightly modified plan, which was put to the vote on Monday in the paritary committee. According to ACOD-CGSP, the modifications were “extremely minor” and “changed nothing in the substance of the matter.” The socialist union also indicated that it would vote against it.

    CSC-Transcom, which is the biggest union at Proximus, decided to vote in favour after consulting its membership. One of the main reasons why the Christian union now backs the plan is that it guarantees agreements made during the negotiations.

    With the CSC-Transcom’s green light, it can now be implemented.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job