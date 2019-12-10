 
Belgium divided on recognition of Armenian genocide
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium divided on recognition of Armenian genocide...
US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods...
Human Rights Day: 49 journalists killed this year,...
Charles Michel wants to strengthen trust by changing...
First public bioCNG station inaugurated in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    Belgium divided on recognition of Armenian genocide
    US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods
    Human Rights Day: 49 journalists killed this year, says IFJ
    Charles Michel wants to strengthen trust by changing the way the European Council works
    First public bioCNG station inaugurated in Belgium
    Garbage in Brussels goes uncollected after staff consultation
    ‘Boomer’, ‘planepooling’ and ‘jagger’ are among the 19 nominees for Word of the Year in Flanders
    Belgium’s Delfine Persoon turns amateur to go to the Tokyo Olympics
    Belgium drops to 35th place in the 2020 Climate Change Performance Index
    Record number of complaints against police in 2018
    Uterine cancer is fourth most common type of cancer among young women in Belgium
    Brussels e-bike start-up raises €1.4 million in 12 minutes
    Belgian women testify as Uber report reveals over 3,000 cases of sexual assault
    Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France
    Environmental crisis requires same response as 2008 financial crisis, says leading Green MEP
    How Flanders could avoid fines for its lack of climate policy ambition
    Ghent will not have enough cameras to cover entire Low Emission Zone in 2020
    Over 300 complaints filed after ‘shameful’ sexist lecture by famous Belgian plastic surgeon at UGhent
    EU’s New Green deal requires sustainable investments
    Belgian butcher on trial for ‘euthanising’ his dog with a knife
    View more

    Belgium divided on recognition of Armenian genocide

    Tuesday, 10 December 2019

    In a vote in October, the American House of Representatives formally recognized the Armenian genocide, following the example of the European Parliament and thirty other countries. In Belgium the issue is still divisive. In April, the Belgian parliament transposed an EU decision on combatting racism and xenophobia, including denials of genocide crimes, but excluding the Armenian genocide.

    According to estimates, between 1.2 million and 1.5 million Armenians were killed during the First World War by troops of the Ottoman Empire, then allied with Germany and Austria-Hungary. Turkey today refuses to use the term “genocide”, claiming that reciprocal massacres in the midst of civil war took place and that famine left hundreds of thousands of dead on both sides.

    At a conference yesterday in the Belgian federal parliament, lawyers and MPs from different political parties gathered to take stock of the Belgian legislation on denials of genocides. The conference was organised by the Belgian Collective for the Prevention of the Crimes of Genocide and Against Negationism, in partnership with AGBU Europe, and Armenian NGO.

    Symbolically, the conference took place on the 71st anniversary of the adoption on 9 December 1948 by the United Nations of The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

    According to the organisers, the new Belgian law was rushed through parliament and adopted on 25 April, on the very last day of the previous legislature. The EU Framework Decision “on combating certain forms and expressions of racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law” dates back to 2008 and the Belgian transposition of the decision was long overdue.

    The EU Framework Decision states among others that “publicly condoning, denying or grossly trivialising crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes” are punishable as criminal offences, provided that they have been defined by an international criminal court and are likely to incite violence or hatred.

    Already in 2015, the Belgian parliament passed a resolution calling for the recognition of the Armenian genocide. Asked by The Brussels Times why the new Belgian law did not include the Armenian genocide, the director of AGBU Europe, Nicolas Tavitian, replied that it did not meet the condition of having been defined by an international court.

    “Belgium chose to limit the criminalisation of denial to mass killings that have been recognized by an international court, such as in the Nuremberg trials after WWII and in the special international tribunals for ex-Yugoslavia and Rwanda,” he says. “But there was never an international tribunal for the Armenian genocide.”

    As a result, it is not covered by the new Belgian law. The April 2019 decision does not “un-recognize” the genocide but renders the previous decision in 2015 on recognition meaningless, according to Tavitian.

    Are there political parties that oppose the recognition of the Armenian genocide because of concerns for the Turkish voters in Belgium?

    “None explicitly,” he replies. “But some parties tried to avoid the subject in the past because of its sensitivity among the Turkish electorate. It seems that the Belgian ministers who played a key role in drafting this year’s law wanted to placate the Turkish government.”

    The vast majority of genocide denials in Belgium relate to the Holocaust and some are prosecuted according to a law from 1995 which criminalises denial of the Holocaust.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job